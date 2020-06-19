Rabobank: Tangled Up In EU

Submitted by Michael Every of Rabobank
Rather than discuss Chinese tanks exercising near the Indian border, or Iranian missiles, or the ‘You lied/No, you lied’ details of Bolton’s book, or the latest US virus numbers, or the relatively inconsequential ebb and flow of markets over the last 24 hours --and perhaps just because it’s a sunny June Friday-- I would rather address the long-running Brexit issue for once.
There has been some good news on that front this week, it would seem, with blinking perhaps being done. Or perhaps not. We shall soon see. Regardless, let’s look at the issue in song. Apologies to Bob Dylan (and commiserations to those who don’t know the original, classic Tangled Up in Blue).
Tangled Up in EU
Early one mornin' Mr BoJo risin'; with Von der Leyen’s in charge instead
Wondrin' if the EU'd changed at all; If it’s budget was still in the red
Folks they said their lives together; Sure was gonna be rough
They never did like; Junker's policies; Their offer wasn't big enough
And BoJo was standin' on the side of the union; Rain fallin' on his shoes
Heading out for the US east coast; Lord knows he’d paid no dues
Gettin' through; Tangled up in EU
EU wasn’t a marriage when they first met; It was all free trade, of course
UK liked the better-quality jam, I guess; And they liked his military force
They drove that car as far as they could; Abandoned it out west
Split up on a dark sad night; Not agreeing it was best
EU turned around to look at him; As he was walkin' away
Heard them say over his shoulder; We'll meet again some day
On the free trade avenue; Tangled up in EU
BoJo never had no job in the no powerhouse; Worked as a journo for a spell
But he never did like it all that much; And one day the axe just fell
So he drifted down to Westminster; Where he was looking for to be employed
Workin' on thoughts of fishin' boats; and fishin’ rights to be enjoyed
But all the while he was alone; The past was close behind
He saw a lot of trade deals come and go; But the EU never ‘scaped his mind
And he just grew; Tangled up in EU
EU was workin' on a tariff-free place; The UK stopped in to cheer
Brits kept lookin' at the sovereignty stuff; In the spotlight all so clear
And later on as the crowd thicked out; Brits didn’t want to do the same
EU was standing there in back of their chair; Sayin’, ‘Don't you wanna Remain’?
BoJo muttered somethin' under his breath; EU studied the lines on his face
He must admit he felt a little uneasy; he’d be in a bad, hard place
With no lorries getting through; Tangled up in EU
EU threw some more QE on the stove; But offered no FTA
I thought you'd never leave, she said; Though you aren’t the type to stay
Then she opened up a book of accounts; And handed it to see
Written by an Italian banker; From the present century
And very few of them digits rang true; Or glowed like burnin' coal
Pourin' off of every page; Like it was written in his soul
So BoJo said ‘Boo!’...to being; Tangled up in EU
He lived with them in Downing Street; In a basement down the stairs
There was music in the cafés at night; And revolution in the air
Then he started into dealing with others’ free trade; As something inside of EU died
EU wanted him to change everything he owned; and keep the ECJ inside
And when finally the bottom fell out; BoJo became withdrawn
The only thing he knew how to do; Was to keep on keepin' on
Like a bird that flew; Tangled up in EU
So now he’s not goin' back again; He got to get to somewhere somehow
All the people he used to know; They're an illusion to him now
Some are Oxford mathematicians; Some are carpenters' wives
Don't know how it all got started; Don't know what they're doin' with their lives
But, well, the UK’s still on the road; Headin' for another joint
We never really felt the same; Always saw it from a different point of view
Tangled up in EU