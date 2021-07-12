"Reactive Righteous Anger" Routs Rand Amid Deadly South African Riots Against Zuma's Jailing

6 people are dead, and 219 have been arrested after violent protests have erupted across South Africa following the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma.

Last week, Acting Chief Justice Sisi Khampepe issued a forceful ruling, ordering a prison term because it would be "the only appropriate sanction" after Zuma repeatedly refused to appear when summoned for hearings at South Africa's Constitutional Court. The court was responsible for overseeing an investigation into corruption headed by Raymond Zondo, South Africa's deputy chief justice, according to the BBC.

"I am left with no option but to commit Mr Zuma to imprisonment, with the hope that doing so sends an unequivocal message... the rule of law and the administration of justice prevails."

Protests and looting which started Thursday in KwaZulu-Natal and spread to Johannesburg on Saturday continued early Monday with major malls and shopping centers being ransacked.

Zuma, 79, started serving a prison sentence for contempt of court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday night, and ensuing protests had so far largely been restricted to the coastal province.

All of which was described - in a CNN-esque 'mostly peaceful' mockery of narrative over fact - by Zuma's foundation as:

“reactive righteous anger of the people.. which others have characterised as violence.”

It appears "righteous" and "violence" may mean something different in South Africa as on Monday morning, police officers were seen in running battles with looters in Soweto township and Eldorado, south of Johannesburg.

Protesters were seen fleeing with stolen goods, including electronics, food items, and even mattresses. Some protesters were seen hurling stones at the police, who responded with rubber bullets and stun grenades.

"While there are those who may be hurt and angry at this moment, there can never be any justification for such violent, destructive and disruptive actions,” President Cyril Ramaphosasaid on Sunday.

The reaction in markets was most pronounced in the Rand...

Which pushed down to a critical support level against the USDollar...

South Africa has now deployed troops to help the country’s embattled police force.

The deployment will “provide safety and a safe working environment for members of the [police] and other law enforcement agencies whilst they carry out their constitutionally mandated law and order duties”, South Africa’s defence forces said in a statement on Monday.

Since Zuma was forced to step down in 2018 as a corruption scandal intensified, the investigation has become a symbol of his successor Cyril Ramaphosa's efforts to clean up the federal government.