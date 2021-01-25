Is This The Reason Behind's Today's Surreal Market Action

Between the insane rollercoaster action in the most shorted names, which exploded out of the gate only to get hammered the moment the broader market suddenly plunged 60 points in just a few minutes (one wonders which dealer(s) was so short gamma in the most shorted names, they had no choice but to hammer the entire market to break the upward momentum wave and avoid getting crushed), one word describes today's market action so far: surreal.

And while it would probably be unwise to try to make any sense of this idiocy, there likely is some fact/fundamental based reason for today's market action besides merely a reaction to the berserk technicals and market action.

So courtesy of Bear Traps report Larry McDonald, here is one attempt at explaining why stocks are suddenly looking quite a bit gappy, and it has to do with the Fed finally pulling some of the punch bowl away::