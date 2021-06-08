A Number Of Websites Down In Massive Internet Outage

Downdetector users report Reddit is experiencing issues and or outages nationwide. Besides Reddit, there are other websites that are down.

A search for "Reddit.com" comes up with "Error 503 Service Unavailable"

Problems at Reddit began around 0600 ET.

Downdector also reports multiple websites are down.

"Countless popular websites including Reddit, Spotify, Twitch, Stack Overflow, GitHub, gov.uk, Hulu, HBO Max, Quora, PayPal, Vimeo, Shopify, and news outlets CNN, the Guardian, the New York Times, BBC, Financial Times are currently facing an outage. A glitch at Fastly, a popular CDN provider, is thought to be the reason, according to a product manager at Financial Times. Fastly has confirmed it’s facing an outage on its status website," said TechCrunch.

Here's what people on Twitter are saying:

@metinferatii · 13m A lot of services are down including @reddit too, is the #AWS router down or?

@StevenAgullo · 14m So.. Github and twitter not working properly, stackoverflow, reddit and twitch are down, is there a massive cyberattack going on right now or something?

@downZindabad · 14m Replying to @suobset and @verge It's a problem with a major CDN, tons of sites are down. Reddit for example

E-mini S&P500 futures have slumped on the news.

This is terrible news for wallstreetbets traders waking up Tuesday morning, unable to pump meme stocks like AMC and GME.