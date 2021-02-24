Reddit Outages Reported After GameStop Shares Erupted In Epic Short Squeeze 

Update (1637 ET): As of this update, Reddit is still down...

Isn't it odd that Reddit went down as GME went up?

* * *

Downdetector reports Reddit users are experiencing issues or outages across the country on Wednesday afternoon.

Is reddit being down related to the activity of a particular stock/stonk? #reddit #wallstreetbets pic.twitter.com/wnIGgeI8u5 — Kevin Goff (@kevindgoff) February 24, 2021

There is no definitive link between the Gamestop-led short squeeze, and the stock zooming up over 100% in minutes and everyone checking the r/WallStreetBets board on Reddit, but certainly, it's a coincidence.

Reddit outages developed around the time GME shares exploded higher.

Outages are seen from coast to coast.

Across the country, internet search trends for "GME" are exploding into late afternoon.

On Twitter user tweeted, "GameStop going up 100%, getting Halted, And Reddit going down in the same day?... SOMETHING IS UP."

... and it's only a matter of time before popular discount trading brokerages limit trading all over again. Déjà vu.