'Reddit Rebels' Squeeze Shorts Higher As Treasury Yields Tumble To 3-Month Lows
Once again, market action is dominated by the so-called 'meme stocks' with heavily-shorted companies getting massively ripped higher this morning.
AMC is up around 7%...
GME is back in the game - ripping almost 20% higher...
And Chamath's CLOV is exploding higher...
And as the most recent short-squeeze basket continues to rip...
Source: Bloomberg
So bonds are bid back to their lowest yields in 3 months...
But, but, but, the recovery!!