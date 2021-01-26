Massive Internet Outage Hits East Coast Due To Fiber Cut In Brooklyn, No ETA On Recovery

Update (1225 ET): Reuters reports the massive outage of various web services this morning could be due to a fiber line that was cut in Brooklyn.

There is a fiber cut in Brooklyn. We have no ETR, as of yet. You can use the MY Fios app for updates. *EAG — Verizon Support (@VerizonSupport) January 26, 2021

* * *

Users of Zoom, YouTube, Google, Gmail, Google Meet, Robinhood, Slack, Spotify, and Amazon Web Services are reporting issues or outages on Tuesday morning, according to Downdetector.

These web services are critical for remote working folks and could cause disruptions.

Zoom users are reporting issues or outages across Mid-Atlantic and Northeast states.

The same goes for users of Google...

..and we all know who is to blame...

It wasn't Putin after all...

There has been a massive surge of Twitter users reporting various web services that are currently down.

@verizonfios I am trying to find out if there is an outage in my area. I cannot log in to my account, online or on the app abs I cannot get anyone on the line ! Help!! — Bernadette Watkins (@themommycooler1) January 26, 2021

Capital One also down?

@AskCapitalOne

been getting this error on the website all day - but don't see any reports of an outage. What's going on pic.twitter.com/Dc66omYlgS — la_sudar (@lasudar_nyc) January 26, 2021

This is funny.

Verizon and Comcast doing self inflicted outages to stop us common folk from buying up those $GME and $BB calls. — Pajama Suit (@AlexKendig) January 26, 2021

"Gotta love a statewide internet outage on the first day of zoom classes," one Twitter user said.

Gotta love a statewide internet outage on the first day of zoom classes 🙃 — Katie Stone (@katiegirly101) January 26, 2021

White-collar workers report Salesforce is having issues.

Shoutout to Verizon for today's massive internet outage all over the Northeast US. Knew something was up when it took over 10 minutes to upload a simple image... and/or when a co-worker said it took him 30+ minutes to load a basic SalesForce report 😬. — Rajan Nanavati (@rtnanavati) January 26, 2021

"Verizon outage is affecting my kids online learning today!" another user tweets.

@ChurchillPrin Verizon outage is affecting my kids on line learning today! — Rami Kandel (@rami_kandel) January 26, 2021

Verizon says technicians are aware of a fiber cut in Brooklyn, according to a Twitter post. There’s no estimated time of return.