Rep. Ayanna Presley Discloses Thousands In Rental Income During 2020 Despite Advocating For Cancelling Rent

Nobody said Democrats made for expert economists.

Take, for example, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley, whose annual financial disclosure shows that her and her husband benefitted from "thousands of dollars in rental income" over the past year, according to Fox News.

Despite likely understanding firsthand why rental income is important to so many middle class and retiree landlords, she has been one of the most prominent figures in calling for a cancellation of rent over the course of the pandemic.

Presley Tweeted in December 2020: "We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction."

Keeping families housed is a matter of public health.



We must cancel rent, extend eviction and foreclosure moratoriums, provide rental assistance, and offer legal representation for those at risk of eviction. This is a public health emergency.https://t.co/jmHEmfVjVa — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) December 1, 2020

Presley also helped introduce a bill in March 2021 that would have canceled rent and mortgage payments across the nation, the report says.

In March, she commented: "With the economic impact of this pandemic worsening and the threat of eviction and homelessness looming large for families nationwide, we must take every measure possible to keep families safely housed, forgive all rental debt, and ensure that the credit scores of hard hit families are not forever tarnished."

That bill would have relied on...you guessed it: Jerome Powell's magic money printer and the U.S. government to make landlords whole for missed rent over the course of its tenure.

Her financial disclosure showed between $5,000 and $15,000 in rent received from a property in Boston that is listed in her husband's name.