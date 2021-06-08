print-icon

Reports Indicate Massive Fire Breaks Out At Chinese Polysilicon Plant 

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jun 08, 2021 - 03:25 PM

Twitter handle "Insider Paper" reports a massive fire has erupted at a polysilicon plant in China. 

According to the report, "an explosion" occurred at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi City, Xinjiang, China. Polysilicon, or poly-Si, is used as a raw material by the solar photovoltaic and electronics industries. 

Another Twitter account, called "Today_China," also says the explosion occurred at a polysilicon plant in Shihezi on June 8 around noon. 

Here's another video of the fire.

This report is so far unconfirmed by major western media outlets and is developing... But if confirmed, this could have severe implications for the global semiconductor industry, which is already in a terrible shortage. 

