The Road To Perdition Is Paved With Evil Intentions, Part 2: A Final Reckoning

In Part 1 of this article I pointed out how we have allowed ourselves to be cowed by authoritarian “experts” who have proven to be nothing but incompetent and wrong every step of the way, while the financiers have used the crisis once again to pillage the citizens as they did in 2008/2009.

The absurdity of shutting down this country based on academic death models that make economist and climatologist models look highly accurate in comparison, can be seen in the ludicrousness of the following chart. And realize we did this on purpose because of a virus that will kill .018% of the U.S. population. And most of those deaths will occur in several highly dense urban enclaves, with the rest of the country barely affected.

By shutting down the country the government has crushed virtually every business in the country and putting tens of millions out of work, with resulting crash in tax revenues at the Federal, State and Local level. At the same time, Trump and everyone in Congress have become Bernie Sanders socialists, except most of it is corporate socialism. The deficit was already on track to top $1.2 trillion, but with the $2.2 trillion stimulus package, and more to come, the deficit this year and next will approach $3 trillion.

“It has been more profitable for us to bind together in the wrong direction than to be alone in the right one. Those who have followed the assertive idiot rather than the introspective wise person have passed us some of their genes. This is apparent from a social pathology: psychopaths rally followers.” - Nassim Nicholas Taleb, The Black Swan: The Impact of the Highly Improbable

We have allowed ourselves to be led by assertive idiots and permitted psychopaths to dominate the highest levels of government and finance. These are truly evil men with evil intentions. Power, greed and control are what drive these people. During normal times, governors of states are practically figureheads, as all they do is pass more laws and increase your taxes. It’s when we face a man made crisis like we are experiencing today, the true authoritarian nature of these petty tyrants rears its ugly head.

The reprehensible tyrannical mandates and orders being made by mostly Democrat governors across the country is a disgusting display of fascism. Their mandates violate the Constitution, but are being enforced by their police state thug instruments of force. The police will do the bidding of those who pay them, with total disregard for the Constitution or your rights. Freedom of religion, freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, and 2nd Amendment rights are being shut-down.

Pastors are being thrown in jail for daring to hold religious services. Governors are threatening religious leaders on the holiest week of the year. Police are citing or arresting citizens for swimming in the ocean, jogging on beaches, playing wiffle ball in a park with their child, daring to get on a bus without a mask, and taking unauthorized drives. Drones are being used by government tools to intimidate and threaten citizens daring to venture out of their homes.

Karens all over the country are reporting their neighbors to the police for exercising in their yards. Google and the other corporate phone companies are doing their Big Brother best to surveille and report the whereabouts of their paying customers to the government. The only difference between our addiction to technology and slavery is that slaves know they are not free. Fauci thinks it would be a good idea that we have papers indicating whether we are immune to the Chinese virus. Gates wants the country shutdown for months, until he can create a vaccine to force upon the entire world. They want to control and monitor our every movement, because they know what’s best for us. Now move along to your assigned pod.

The time is approaching when we will need to separate the wheat from the chaff. This ongoing test of character will reveal the true nature of our political, financial, corporate, religious, and neighborhood leaders. You will be able to determine what type of person they are by whether they are willing to violate moral and ethical codes to achieve their objectives. It is times like these where your true nature is revealed.

So far, virtually every national leader, and most certainly Powell, Mnuchin and Congressional leaders, have failed this test miserably. They have confirmed we are run by one party, beholden to corporate and banking interests, and perfectly willing to destroy the livelihoods of the 99.9% to keep the 0.1% enriched and empowered. The ruling class has violated every moral and ethical code known to man, and will continue to do so until they are stopped through violent means. The chaff will need to burn.

Nothing captures the true nature of our society today better than this screen shot from CNBC. Relentless stock promoter Jim Cramer is celebrating the best week in the stock market since 1938, because the Federal Reserve provided trillions of free money to Wall Street banks, so they could artificially pump stock prices, even though GDP in the 2nd quarter will plunge by 30%, corporate profits will crash, unemployment will soar to 20%, and deficits will skyrocket towards $3 trillion.

This is the disconnect between our financialized economic system, where Wall Street banks will also take advantage of plunging oil prices to syphon up the assets of bankrupt fracking companies for pennies, while 17 million Americans don’t know how they are going to pay the mortgage, rent, utilities, property taxes or food bill next week. Welcome to our dystopian nightmare, brought to you by the corporate globalist fascist party of America.

The actions taken in the last month by your government and the unelected privately owned Federal Reserve have absolutely benefited mega-corporations, Too Big to Trust Wall Street banks, billionaire hedge fund managers, and Deep State authoritarians, while throwing bread crumbs laced with cyanide to small business owners, the working class, and senior citizens. You can be sure Jamie Dimon is still playing tennis while cooped up in his $20 million Park Avenue penthouse. As Leonard Cohen sorrowfully sang: Everybody knows the ship is leaking. Everybody knows the captain lied. The poor stay poor, the rich get rich. That’s how it goes.

Everyone has seen the stories about the majority of American households unable to handle an unforeseen $500 expense. How about both parents losing their jobs because Jamie and his fellow Wall Street shysters needed a manufactured crisis as cover for their criminality. I can picture the .1%ers channeling their best Mr. Potter and calling these people lazy discontented rabble who should have saved for a rainy day, when in reality these globalists shipped their jobs to China and convinced them to load up on debt to keep up with the Joneses.

You have to break a few million eggs to make a $6 trillion bailout omelet for the ruling class. Let them eat food bank scraps after waiting three hours in a modern-day soup line. At least gas is only $2.00 a gallon, which is very concerning to president Trump. Don’t you know poor Exxon Mobil is really struggling to make ends meet at that price?

I, along with many other like minded people in this country, have been stoically living our lives, prudently managing our affairs, working and saving, not being lured into the rigged markets, preparing for the challenges we saw ahead, and viewing everything spewed by politicians or media talking heads as nothing but hot air and propaganda.

I’ve hated the road this country has been on for the last twenty years, but with the actions taken by the Fed and government in the last few weeks, they have pressed down hard on the accelerator as if they want to take the country over the cliff and into the abyss below. What is the end game to these machinations and schemes? Do they have some master plan for a global world order, or are they just arrogant psychopaths flailing about trying to retain their wealth, status and power? Whatever the purpose, it is not going to end well.

I’ve been able to live my life without much interference from the surveillance state until now. When the State purposely destroys the economy, endangering my ability to earn a living, imprisons me in my home with threat of sanctions if I don’t obey, uses technology to monitor my movements, and then throws a couple grand of my own tax money back at me as compensation to shut up and submit to their shitting on my Constitutional rights, I’ve got a problem.

I’m not willing to sacrifice my liberty and freedoms for the safety and security of a corporate fascist oligarchy disguised as a government of the people, by the people and for the people. This farce has gone on for far too long. Once we acquiesce and surrender our liberty, it can never be recovered.

There are millions of well-armed angry Americans trapped in their homes right now. The powers that be have been able to maintain the status quo by providing plentiful manufactured toxic bread products and technological circuses for masses, keeping them sedated with anti-depressants and a myriad of mindless distractions. But, taking away their livelihoods, endangering their ability to put food on the table, requiring papers to travel on the roads, and mandating quarantines and curfews at the point of a gun, are a bridge too far.

Even docile sheep will start to bite if they are starving and cornered. I know many of us feel like we are tilting at windmills, but I believe the evil men who are dictating our fates and imprisoning us in their financialized world of fraud are weaker and more desperate than they appear. At a point in the near future a few heroes will summon the fortitude to push back and ignite the patriotic spirit that founded this country – liberty or death.

“Heroes are heroes because they are heroic in behavior, not because they won or lost.” - Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Fooled by Randomness: The Hidden Role of Chance in Life and in the Markets

With all of the incompetence and recklessness of the immense corrupt bureaucracy, ruining our lives, on full display, just as we saw in 2008/2009, what a perfect way to keep movements like the Tea Party and OWS from launching protests across the country – ban all mass gatherings “for our safety”. We know it is really about their safety. It’s almost too seamless.

Imprison people in their own homes, send them a few bucks, and force them to increase their credit card balance from $11,000 to $20,000 at 20% interest, while criminal Wall Street banks get free money from the Fed and greedy mega-corporations get bailed out en masse. The expected reaction from the prisoners is the normal wailing and gnashing of teeth about the injustice of it all, more people going Galt and retreating into their enclaves. Localism is a good thing, but there are authoritarian busybodies and control freaks in every neighborhood, so it is not the answer.

Nassim Taleb is a crotchety son of a bitch who enjoys taking down intellectual yet idiot (IYI) purveyors of bullshit and propaganda. He’s not a nice guy. Nice guys will not fare well during the coming trials and tribulations. His quote below struck a chord with me on multiple levels. Russian Roulette is a perfect analogy for everything happening in the world today. Our political and financial titans have been playing Russian Roulette with reality for decades. When you keep pulling the trigger with no negative consequences, you acquire a numbing sense of security.

Why plan properly for a potential pandemic when we haven’t had a really bad one for over a century? Why worry about debt accumulation when our glorious central bank geniuses can elevate the stock market to new highs by creating more debt and politicians can honor all their empty promises to voters by running multi-trillion-dollar deficits to infinity? Reality is vicious in the end. Our celebrated heroes of finance are going to realize too late; their seemingly low risk games will end with brain matter splattered on the wall. The question is whose brain matter.

“Reality is far more vicious than Russian roulette. First, it delivers the fatal bullet rather infrequently, like a revolver that would have hundreds, even thousands of chambers instead of six. After a few dozen tries, one forgets about the existence of a bullet, under a numbing false sense of security. Second, unlike a well-defined precise game like Russian roulette, where the risks are visible to anyone capable of multiplying and dividing by six, one does not observe the barrel of reality. One is capable of unwittingly playing Russian roulette – and calling it by some alternative “low risk” game.” - Nassim Nicholas Taleb, Fooled by Randomness: The Hidden Role of Chance in Life and in the Markets

The Russian Roulette analogy triggered another memory from my youth – one of the most iconic scenes in movie history from the Deer Hunter. Walken and De Niro are prisoners in a Vietcong prison camp where the sadistic soldiers force the American prisoners to play Russian Roulette for money. De Niro decides he’d rather die a man than cower under the thumb of his keepers. Knowing the risk is extreme, he demands they put three bullets in the gun, taking a chance he and Walken can pull the trigger with an empty chamber. They show the kind of guts and courage which once permeated this country. After their gamble pays off, De Niro turns the gun on his captors and blows them away in a hail of bullets. Walken can’t stop bashing in the skull of one of the dead sadists.

As the evil sadists running this virtual prison camp inflict more pain and torture upon the American people, reaping all the benefits and heaping all the anguish on our shoulders, some will summon their inner De Niro and Walken, and fight back. How many remains a question. Forcing men to grovel and beg will create a blowback they don’t anticipate. The masses have obeyed and allowed themselves to be led by the ruling class establishment for decades, so those in control have grown supremely confident there is not a bullet in the chamber this time. They run this prison camp and we will do what they say and keep playing their game. Until we don’t.

Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety. - Ben Franklin

