Robin "Comes Out" As Bisexual In New Batman Comic

Remember your old Batman comics? The thread was always centered around fighting crime in Gotham; a true superhero story.

Today, Batman is about coming out as bisexual.

At least that was the topic of the latest issue of the monthly anthology comic series “Batman: Urban Legends,” where Batman's sidekick Robin "comes out", according to Variety.

The sixth issue of the series came out on Tuesday and show the character Tim Drake agreeing to go on a date with a man after having a "lightbulb moment".

Drake goes to an male friend's house for dinner and winds up questioning his sexuality before going out to fight crime.

“I’m really glad you got home okay. I’ve been doing a lot of thinking, about that night, and I — I don’t know what it meant to me. Not yet. But I’d like to figure it out,” the character says about his dinner with his friend.

The friend then asks: “I was hoping you would. Tim Drake…do you want to go on a date with me?”

“Yeah… Yeah, I think I want that,” Drake says.

Tim Drake finally coming out is so inspiring, DC never wanted a queer Robin but after years and years of campaigning from writers and fans it finally happened



A big thank you to Meghan Fitzmartin, Belén Ortega and Alejandro Sánchez for making this moment so beautiful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/xb5YugEYd9 — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) August 10, 2021

Robin joins Kate Kane’s Catwoman, Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Renee Montoya and Alan Scott the Green Lantern in the canon of LGBTQ+ characters in the DC Comics universe.

Writer Meghan Fitzmartin said her “goal in writing has been and will always be to show just how much God loves you.”