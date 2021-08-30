Robinhood, Schwab Tumble On Reports PayPal Exploring Stock-Trading Platform

PayPal shares are up 3% this morning after CNBC reported the company is exploring a possible stock-trading platform.

The San Jose, California-based company recently hired brokerage industry veteran Rich Hagen as part of that move. After leaving Ally Invest, Hagen is now the CEO of a previously unreported division of PayPal called “Invest at PayPal,” according to his LinkedIn page.

Hagen was the co-founder of online brokerage TradeKing, which was bought by Ally Invest.

His current job description outlines PayPal’s efforts to “explore opportunities” in the consumer investment business.