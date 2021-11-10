Robinhood Slides To All-Time Low On Report Hackers Stole Internal Security Tools

As if Robinhood users needed any more reasons to worry about security.

Just days after unveiling a 'data security incident', Vice reports that the hackers behind that breach used internal tools taken from Robinhood that presented them with the opportunity to tamper with user accounts, from removing specific users multi-factor authentication protections to making other changes affecting account security.

Not only can the internal tools stolen by the hackers allow them to automatically log users out of their accounts and access sensitive data, hackers can also add "trusted" devices and block certain others from accessing the accounts.

The screenshots show how the hackers could view sensitive information on users such as their balances and trades.

The evidence was handed to Vice by a source who claimed to be a "proxy" for the hackers.

Robinhood shares tumbled to a new all-time low...

Developing...