Robinhood Spikes After Report That SEC Folds On "Payment For Order Flow" Ban

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Aug 13, 2021 - 03:22 PM

After concerns grew that Robinhood's main source of revenue would come under increasing pressure, Fox News' Charlie Gasparino has tweeted a 'scoop' that the SEC will punt on their decision (no doubt after Gensler got a tap on the shoulder from Ken Griffin at Citadel)...

That tweet sparked a panic bid in HOOD...

Just one thing to remember... this is Charlie Gasparino, so trade accordingly.

 

