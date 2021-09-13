Videos Of Tesla's Full Self Driving Beta v10 Surface, Showing The Same Dangerous Mistakes As Previous Versions

Meet Tesla's new "Full Self Driving 10", same as the old "Full Self Driving 9".

Despite consistent promises of each iteration of Full Self Driving becoming more and more "mind blowing", as Elon Musk once said on Twitter, videos of the company's latest beta are starting to surface online and - surprise - it still doesn't look like the company is anywhere near mastering any type of "full self driving", no matter how you want to capitalize the name.

Ergo, the world's largest bait and switch - collecting $10,000 deposits for a feature that isn't anywhere near being close to what Elon Musk has repeatedly promised - continues.

One set of clips posted to Twitter on Sunday showcases a driver exclaiming that the new version is "so bad" and "unequivocally worse than 9.2".

Must watch!

Here are some highlights.

"Unequivocally worse than 9.2"

"This is so bad!"

"This is a downgrade from 9.2"

"Elon hyped it up, I don't know if he's trying to troll us"

Link to the full video: https://t.co/VWrcUzxPRt#FSDBeta #FSDBeta10 #Fail pic.twitter.com/YrTiX6dQLD — Bagguley (@bagguley) September 12, 2021

Another video shows more of the same types of mishaps we are used to see from FSD. In this instance, it shows a Tesla turning directly into oncoming traffic.

Our minds are blown yet again when #Tesla's "#FSDBeta10" tries to drive in the opposite lane into oncoming traffic 🤯🤯🤯https://t.co/kwtANBySQe pic.twitter.com/aCunyeI8S6 — Bullshit Exposed (@BS__Exposed) September 11, 2021

There's also an FSD Beta 10 video showing a Tesla apparently getting ready to drive directly though a red traffic light into traffic.

I love how #FSDBeta10 crushes the hopes of gullible #Tesla fans in an instant when it encounters super rare edge cases, for example "traffic lights" which we only know from Google captchas. Truly mind-blowing progress here, @karpathy is a genius!https://t.co/xeHi43x2NC pic.twitter.com/QChkPUnt3m — Bullshit Exposed (@BS__Exposed) September 12, 2021

Another "beta test" of FSD v10 video shows the "feature" nearly running a Tesla directly into a "ROAD CLOSED" sign, until the driver has to manually intervene.

This is fresh with "#FSDBeta10", #Tesla can't even read "road closed" neither can it detect and avoid "debris", Elon Musk is a liar: pic.twitter.com/LXQ6VoEymg — Bullshit Exposed (@BS__Exposed) September 13, 2021

The same account counted 18 disengagements and interventions in an 18 minute run of the new Full Self Driving.

(1/2) 18min #FSDBeta10 and I counted 18 of what Teslemmings call disengagements but there're plenty more of what they call "interventions". Tesla allows the driver to accelerate & brake without "disengaging" and also doesn't disengages when it gets stuck.https://t.co/GFfuKrpzfv — Bullshit Exposed (@BS__Exposed) September 12, 2021

And so it appears we are back at square one - or square two - or square 8.0 and 9.0 - with Full Self Driving: the feature simply doesn't seem to work anywhere near as advertised and routinely appears to put drivers in precarious and/or dangerous positions.

We would hold out hope about the NHTSA's formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot feature, but the regulators have let the circus get this far and it's far easier to let the boy wonder Elon Musk off the hook with a immaterial settlement than it is to take drastic action. Just ask the SEC.

Until then, if you see a Tesla on the road, it's probably best to give it a wide birth.