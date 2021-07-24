San Francisco Rolls Out "Ridiculous" $20,000 Designer-Style Trash Cans 

What a bunch of rubbish. San Francisco elected officials can barely govern their own city as violent crime, homelessness, a drug epidemic, and trash plague the metro area. With complaints piling up about garbage strung across streets that resemble a third-world country, officials know how to do one thing: spend. They have proposed installing new prototype trash cans that cost a whopping $20,000 each.

Local news KRON4 spoke with San Francisco Public Works, Aleric Degrafinried, who defended the cost associated with the prototype trash cans shaped like a fancy salt shaker.

City officials agreed Wednesday to build 15 trash can prototypes, five each of three different designs.

Supervisor Matt Haney told the San Francisco Chronicle that he was not thrilled when he learned about the "ridiculous" $20,000 trash cans.

"Our streets and our sidewalks are a mess and the cans we have out there now are actually part of the problem," Haney said. "At this point they've already come up with designs, we won't save time now to go backward, but it's really frustrating that they [Public Works] chose this route."

If the new trash cans are successful during pilot runs - the city plans to pick one design that will eventually replace 3,000 existing green trash cans scattered around the metro area. Mass-producing the prototype trash can would be around $2,000 to $3,000. Current costs for a trash can are approximately $1,200.

Haney said he held discussions with Public Works officials about reducing costs of the prototype trash can program. He said Public Works could've used models from other cities instead of reinventing the wheel.

The current trash cans easily overflow, attracting rats and the homeless. The locks are easily broken, and people search for recyclables to turn in for cash.

Costing $20,000 a pop, there had to be a little bit of technology in these new prototype cans. The San Francisco Chronicle describes each can is equipped with smart sensors that will notify trash collectors that the can is full to reduce overflow.

For the program of 15 trash cans, Public Works is asking the city for between $537,000 from $840,000.

And, of course, who would've guessed these expensive designer-style trash cans would receive a lot of flak on Twitter. People said the money should be spent elsewhere, such as cracking down on violent crime.

Is this not a disgusting act $20,000 on a fucking trash can how much more ridiculous can you get than this this is what corruption looks like San Francisco's a corrupt place City Hall is corrupt city politicians are corrupt $20,000 of trash can insulting — Dief Dexter (@DexterDief) July 22, 2021

Inflation is really hitting the San Francisco trash can market https://t.co/OQ3kw3qXOi — Tad Vezner (@SPnoir) July 22, 2021