Saudi Capital Riyadh Targets 30% Of All Vehicles To Be EVs By 2030

The latest in the push to mandate electric vehicles is coming from an unlikely place: Saudi Arabia.

The country is targeting its capital, Riyadh, to have "at least" 30% of its cars be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg.

Riyadh currently has a population of about 8 million people.

The new goal was announced this weekend during a Saudi climate conference and is part of a plan to try and halve carbon emissions, the report says. It was announced by Fahd Al-Rasheed, president of the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.

“We want to make sure that we reduce our carbon footprint, and that’s the best way to do it,” he told Bloomberg.

Riyadh is following in the footsteps of most major countries, which have all started to implement dates for eliminating internal combustion engines and hitting lower emission targets. China, for example, has set a goal of 25% of its new vehicles to be electric by the year 2025. The U.K. is planning to end ICE vehicle sales by 2030, as we have previously written about.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also made a pledge to eliminate carbon emissions within the borders of the country by 2060.

While Saudi Arabia is often thought of for being an oil-rich nation, its sovereign wealth fund has also been investing in EV companies like Lucid Motors for years.

It is unknown how, if at all, the rest of the country plans on following its capital's lead in implementing its EV goals.