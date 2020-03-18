 Saudi Prince's $79 Million Super-Yacht Capsizes In Greece

Superyacht Nourah of Riyad capsized during lifting operation at a shipyard in Greece on March 8, reported Maritime Bulletin.

The vessel was being lifted out of the water for maintenance work when something went wrong and it capsized on the starboard side.

The vessel has an approximate value of $79 million and is owned by Saudi Prince Turki bin Mohammed bin Fahd Al Saud. It was built in 2008 and measures 230ft long.

The luxury yacht has room for 22 guests in 11 cabins and a crew of 18. It can reach top speeds of 19 knots.

The Sun said the vessel sustained damage to equipment onboard and a tourist boat that was nearby.

Maritime Bulletin noted, there were injuries at the time of the incident.

While Nourah of Riyad was not a charter vessel but used exclusively by the Saudi prince, similar yachts can be chartered for $500k-$650k per week.