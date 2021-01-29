SEC Publishes Statement On Short Squeeze Insanity, "Will Protect Investors From Manipulative Trading"

It was only a matter of time before the SEC stepped in to "protect" investors from making money and ramming Wall Street's own strategies up its behind, and moments ago the world's most useless regulator published a statement in response to the short squeeze mania that has gripped markets.

The Commission said it will closely review actions taken by regulated entities that may disadvantage investors or otherwise unduly inhibit their ability to trade certain securities. Translation: any extreme shorts that hurt the hedge funds that are our close friends will likely soon be banned.

“We will act to protect retail investors when the facts demonstrate abusive or manipulative trading activity that is prohibited by the federal securities laws,” SEC Acting Chair Allison Herren Lee and Commissioners Hester M. Peirce, Elad L. Roisman and Caroline A. Crenshaw said in a statement on the commission’s website.

Market participants should be careful to avoid such activity and issuers must ensure compliance with the federal securities laws for any contemplated offers or sales of their own securities.

Here is the full statement, which is hilarious because after years of Wall Street selling worthless, massively overvalued IPOs to retail investors which always end up losing money when the bubble burst, is now so closely focused on the reverse situation, the one where Wall Street ends up being the patsy. Highlights ours.