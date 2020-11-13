SEC Slaps Former Wells Fargo CEO With $2.5 Million Fine For "Misleading" Investors

Former Wells Fargo & Co. CEO and Chairman John G. Stumpf agreed to pay a $2.5 million penalty over his role in "allegedly misleading investors about the success of the Community Bank, Wells Fargo's core business," read a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing published on Friday morning.

The SEC's complaint found from 2015-16, Stumpf signed off and certified statements with the agency that was blatantly "misleading, regarding both Wells Fargo's Community Bank cross-sell strategy and its reported metric."

The order also said Stumpf "failed" to guarantee his certifications' accuracy even after being put on notice by the SEC that Wells Fargo was misleading the public about the cross-sell metric - indicating - the metric "was inflated by accounts and services that were unused, unneeded, or unauthorized."

"If executives speak about a key performance metric to promote their business, they must do so fully and accurately," said Stephanie Avakian, Director of the SEC's Division of Enforcement.

Avakian continued:

"The Commission will continue to hold responsible not only the senior executives who make false and misleading statements but also those who certify to the accuracy of misleading statements despite warnings to the contrary."

Additionally, former head of Wells Fargo’s Community Bank Carrie L. Tolstedt faces a permanent injunction, civil penalties, disgorgement with prejudgment interest, and an officer-and-director bar for her role in the scheme.

* * *

Full SEC Statement below (emphasis ours):