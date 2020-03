Despite getting help from Boeing's gains, The Dow has now crashed over 1000 points twice from the post-"we have a deal" highs... and is back in the red for the day...

This all has the stench of some major gamma pukes with VIX flying around right at the open...

Bonds had warned that yesterday's record short-squeeze in stocks wasn't to be trusted...

Just like the last time we saw a market move like that...

Fade accordingly.