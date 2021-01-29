print-icon

Siebert Financial Up 650% As "Wall Street Bets" Short Squeeze Continues

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Jan 29, 2021 - 8:10

As the broader US index futures point lower, it looks like the "Wall Street Bets" army is back on the offensive, as some of the big-name  "Reddit" stocks - as Bloomberg calls them - are back in rally mode.

Gamestop, is up a 'healthy' 80% this morning..

But it is Siebert Financial that really stands out, having surged as much as 650% on Friday morning...

The retail brokerage/finance company is now trading at its highest since 1999...

Other stocks that got caught up recently in a retail-trading frenzy include:

  • Cinema operator AMC Entertainment +49%

  • Apparel retailer Express +37%

  • Homeware retailer Bed Bath & Beyond +10%

  • Cannabis firm Sundial Growers +14%

  • Underwear manufacturer Naked Brand +40%

  • Airport spa operator which pivoted to Covid-19 testing XpresSpa +5.3%

  • Silver miner First Majestic Silver +13%

  • Fashion retailer Fossil Group +11%

  • Shipping firm Castor Maritime +17%

  • Guardion Health Sciences +9.6%

In other news, Robinhood was forced to go hat in hand to borrow more than $1 billion from a group of banks and VC firms (mostly RH's existing investors).

