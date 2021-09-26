Not Again. Costco Warns Of Toilet Paper Shortage

Costco warned customers this week about a toilet paper shortage as the wholesale retailer is having challenging time stocking shelves due to supply chain disruptions, according to Fox News.

Costco told Fox News via an email statement, "Due to increased volumes, you may see a slight delay in the processing of this order." The retailer noted that the company is "working to fulfill everything as quickly as possible."

Costco announced purchasing limits on some products but didn't mention specific items, saying, "some warehouses may have temporary item limits on select items."

Some shoppers have reported other items of Costco warehouses are either in short supply or there are purchase limits.

There wasn’t any bottle water packs or toilet paper at Costco today….sign of the times to come 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Eric Arrambide 🎲🎱 (@MagicFalcon) August 17, 2021

Costco was out of toilet paper and paper towels last week- Sacramento, CA. pic.twitter.com/AfJz9RKqeg — Hot Mess Momma (@Nikki79267956) September 22, 2021

No toilet paper, paper towels or canned peaches at Costco 😳 — Michelle (@Dragonfly194) September 21, 2021

I guess @Costco will have to limit people from hoarding water again. Currently the sign said, "limit 5 per customer". #pandemic #CovidIsNotOver #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/6C7AOra2Ga — Do what you love (@Bchamcharatsri) August 11, 2021

The source of the problem could be that the US' largest toilet-paper maker, Procter and Gamble, is experiencing overwhelming demand on top of logistical and labor disruptions that have hindered how quickly goods move through the country.

Toilet paper shortages at Costco are reminiscent of the early days of the virus pandemic when the retailer placed buying limits during one of the greatest panic hoards of all time.