Facebook Shares Slump After US Users Fall For 2nd Straight Quarter, Warns Of "Significant Uncertainty" Ahead

Facebook shares are tumbling further after-hours despite beating top- and bottom-line expectations and topping estimates for users.

*FACEBOOK 4Q REV. $28.07B, EST. $26.41B

*FACEBOOK 4Q EPS $3.88, EST. $3.22

*FACEBOOK 4Q DAILY ACTIVE USERS 1.84B, EST. 1.83B

*FACEBOOK 4Q MONTHLY ACTIVE USERS 2.80B, EST. 2.76B

Zuck was upbeat:

"We had a strong end to the year as people and businesses continued to use our services during these challenging times," said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. "I'm excited about our product roadmap for 2021 as we build new and meaningful ways to create economic opportunity, build community and help people just have fun."

But, the downside push appears to be due to "significant uncertainty" comments from the CFO about their outlook.

We continue to face significant uncertainty as we manage through a number of cross currents in 2021. We also expect to face more significant ad targeting headwinds in 2021. This includes the impact of platform changes, notably iOS 14, as well as the evolving regulatory landscape. While the timing of the iOS 14 changes remains uncertain, we would expect to see an impact beginning late in the first quarter. There is also continuing uncertainty around the viability of transatlantic data transfers in light of recent European regulatory developments, and like other companies in our industry, we are closely monitoring the potential impact on our European operations as these developments progress.

FB shares were ugly during the day and extended that ugliness after...

Digging into the details saw US & Canada DAUs fall for the second straight quarter...

Revenues soared in every geography but North America jumped most - political?