Six Children Injured, One Critically, After Tesla Model 3 Crash At UK School Parking Lot

On the very same day we wrote that the NHTSA had opened a broad, formal investigation into Tesla's Autopilot for nearly 765,000 vehicles, six children were injured in a crash involving a Tesla at Ardingly College, in Sussex, South of London.

"At least one person was reported to have been pinned" under the Tesla, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday afternoon. One patient was in critical condition while three additional children suffered "potentially serious injuries".

The report didn't note whether or not there was a driver behind the wheel of the car at the time of the collision. The Telegraph offered little additional detail, describing the incident as "a crash" and an "incident".

Sussex Police called it a "collision", stating: "Police were called to reports of a collision involving a car and pedestrians on College Road, Ardingly, shortly after 4.30pm on Monday. One child has been taken to hospital by air ambulance with serious injuries. Six others were also taken to hospital by road, including three children with potentially serious injuries."

A blue Tesla Model 3 was seen being removed from the site.

Ardingly College is a leading independent school for boys and girls aged 13 to 18.

Recall, this morning, we noted that the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it is opening a probe into Tesla's Autopilot on its Model X, S and 3 for model years 2014-2021. The broad range of models and model years means that this could be a notable investigation that skeptics have been requesting for years.

The NHTSA said the investigation will assess technologies, methods "used to monitor, assist, and enforce the driver's engagement" during autopilot operation, according to Bloomberg.

The investigation looks to finally have been prompted by Teslas on various highways slamming into parked emergency vehicles - many cases of which we have highlighted here on Zero Hedge. Since January 2018, the NHTSA says it has identified 11 crashes where Tesla models have "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes".

We're wondering if a Tesla being involved in an "incident" in a UK school parking lot could speed things up for the NHTSA.

And of course, what could happen with even more sunlight shining on Tesla's true self-driving capabilities?