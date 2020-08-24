VIX 'Mini' Flash-Crash, Small Caps Collapse, Retail Traders Marooned On App Outages

After all major indices rose almost tick for tick overnight following the COVID treatment headlines, the cash market open has seen a very aggressive flush in Small Caps (into the red) and bid for Nasdaq as the growth/value rotation accelerates hard...
This follows some malarkey in VIX this morning that saw a mini-flash-crash around 0800ET...
Additionally retail investors are marooned...
-
Robinhood is having problems since 9:41 AM EDT - DownDetector
-
TD Ameritrade is having problems since 9:33 AM EDT - DownDetector
How much longer can this farce continue?