Small Caps Panic-Bid On Massive Short-Squeeze As Crude Crashes... Again

Global stocks - according to the narrative du jour - got a bid from The BoJ's promise of yet more asset-buying...
But all that money printing did nothing for any real economy as crude prices collapsed with June WTI plunging to an $11 handle (this market is so fnorked - look at the manic ramp to $14.00 then dump)...
And so as stocks test 2-month highs, the real economy as evidenced by crude is collapsing...
Source: Bloomberg
And Earnings expectations are screaming lower...
Source: Bloomberg
Explained...
Oh that explains it... US Stocks surged on the back of another short-squeeze...
Source: Bloomberg
And a rotation into small cap as people appear to have listened to Goldman's mega-tech warnings...YES - that is the Russell 2000 up 4.5% TODAY before the late-day tumble...
This is The Dow's first 4-day win streak since early February.
FANG Stocks were sold as small caps soared
Source: Bloomberg
But Banks were panic-bid (GS now erased most of post-earnings losses)...
Source: Bloomberg
Russell's surge was driven by a rip higher in small cap financials - but be very careful - look where they turned around today...
Source: Bloomberg
VIX and Vol of VIX tumbled further...
Source: Bloomberg
The VIX term structure is no longer inverted...
Source: Bloomberg
Despite all the excitement, the Virus-Fear trade refuses to ebb back to normal levels...
Source: Bloomberg
Investment Grade bonds were sold today, HY flatish...
Source: Bloomberg
Yields remain notably decoupled from stocks still...
Source: Bloomberg
Treasuries were mixed with the short-end very modestly bid as the long-end was dumped...
Source: Bloomberg
The dollar dropped back today, erasing most of last week's gains...
Source: Bloomberg
But despite dollar weakness, the Brazilian Real collapsed...
Source: Bloomberg
Cryptos were mixed with Ethereum and Bitcoin higher and Litecoin and Bictoin Cash lower...
Source: Bloomberg
In commodity-land, gold and silver were slightly lower, copper higher and as we noted above, crude was clubbed like a baby seal...
Copper bounced off 2.32...
And finally, as @Not_Jim_Cramer illustrates, today's final regional Fed survey suggests PMI is about to be a bloodbath... nope no v-shaped comeback imminent here in any hope-driven soft survey...
Source: Bloomberg