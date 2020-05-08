Some Numbers...

by Tyler Durden
Fri, 05/08/2020 - 15:55

Some numbers via BofA's Michael Hartnett putting the recent market move in context:

  • 9/10 say bear market rally

  • 8/10 say “U” or “W” recovery

  • 7/10 say only buy what the Fed buys

  • 6/10 expect retest of low

  • 2/10 say 10Y yield >1%,

  • <1/10 say stocks in bull market;

  • $15 Trillion: global equity market cap gain since March low

  • $16.4 Trillion: global policy stimulus (QE + fiscal) in 2020;

  • $9 Trillion 2020 QE

  • $7.4 Trillion: 2020 fiscal stimulus

  • 107: global rate cuts in 2020

  • $9 Trillion: global GDP loss in 2020/21

  • $4.8 trillion in money market funds

  • 33 Million: jump in US unemployment past 8 weeks;

  • 13%: US household savings ratio

  • 1945: last year in which Royal Dutch Shell cut dividend

  • 10.9% YTD performance of  gold

  • 8.5% US Treasuries

  • 3.8% US dollar

  • 2.9% government bonds;

  • 0.5% cash

  • -11.8%: S&P500

  • -40%: commodities

  • 0: BofA's Bull and Bear Indicator

  • 51.3%: percentage of US population that is employed

