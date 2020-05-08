Some numbers via BofA's Michael Hartnett putting the recent market move in context:
9/10 say bear market rally
8/10 say “U” or “W” recovery
7/10 say only buy what the Fed buys
6/10 expect retest of low
2/10 say 10Y yield >1%,
<1/10 say stocks in bull market;
$15 Trillion: global equity market cap gain since March low
$16.4 Trillion: global policy stimulus (QE + fiscal) in 2020;
$9 Trillion 2020 QE
$7.4 Trillion: 2020 fiscal stimulus
107: global rate cuts in 2020
$9 Trillion: global GDP loss in 2020/21
$4.8 trillion in money market funds
33 Million: jump in US unemployment past 8 weeks;
13%: US household savings ratio
1945: last year in which Royal Dutch Shell cut dividend
10.9% YTD performance of gold
8.5% US Treasuries
3.8% US dollar
2.9% government bonds;
0.5% cash
-11.8%: S&P500
-40%: commodities
0: BofA's Bull and Bear Indicator
Bonus 1: Some Dates
Bonus 2: Some Bailouts
Bonus 3: Some Returns
Bonus 4: Some Investor Sentiment