Some numbers via BofA's Michael Hartnett putting the recent market move in context:

9/10 say bear market rally

8/10 say “U” or “W” recovery

7/10 say only buy what the Fed buys

6/10 expect retest of low

2/10 say 10Y yield >1%,

<1/10 say stocks in bull market;

$15 Trillion: global equity market cap gain since March low

$16.4 Trillion: global policy stimulus (QE + fiscal) in 2020;

$9 Trillion 2020 QE

$7.4 Trillion: 2020 fiscal stimulus

107: global rate cuts in 2020

$9 Trillion: global GDP loss in 2020/21

$4.8 trillion in money market funds

33 Million: jump in US unemployment past 8 weeks;

13%: US household savings ratio

1945: last year in which Royal Dutch Shell cut dividend

10.9% YTD performance of gold

8.5% US Treasuries

3.8% US dollar

2.9% government bonds;

0.5% cash

-11.8%: S&P500

-40%: commodities

0: BofA's Bull and Bear Indicator

51.3%: percentage of US population that is employed

