S&P Falls Back Below 3,000; Gold Spikes As Trump Taunts China At UN

Momentum is dramatically bid this morning as bond yields and bitcoin tumble and the S&P 500 reverses early gains following disappointing consumer confidence data and Trump hitting China at The United Nations...
*TRUMP SAYS CHINA HASN'T ADOPTED PROMISED REFORMS
*TRUMP SAYS CHINA USES HEAVY STATE SUBSIDIES, STEALS IP
*TRUMP SAYS WTO NEEDS DRASTIC CHANGE
*TRUMP SAYS HE MET WITH MICRON CEO, HEARD OF IP THEFT IN CHINA
*TRUMP SAYS WORLD EXPECTS BEIJING TO HONOR TREATY ON HONG KONG
Value factor is being sold as momo goes fomo...
Source: Bloomberg
Treasury yields are also diving, below yesterday's lows...
Source: Bloomberg
And Bitcoin is being dumped to near one-month lows...
Source: Bloomberg
As the S&P 500 loses 3k again...
And gold spikes back above $1530...