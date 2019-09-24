S&P Falls Back Below 3,000; Gold Spikes As Trump Taunts China At UN

Momentum is dramatically bid this morning as bond yields and bitcoin tumble and the S&P 500 reverses early gains following disappointing consumer confidence data and Trump hitting China at The United Nations...

*TRUMP SAYS CHINA HASN'T ADOPTED PROMISED REFORMS

*TRUMP SAYS CHINA USES HEAVY STATE SUBSIDIES, STEALS IP

*TRUMP SAYS WTO NEEDS DRASTIC CHANGE

*TRUMP SAYS HE MET WITH MICRON CEO, HEARD OF IP THEFT IN CHINA

*TRUMP SAYS WORLD EXPECTS BEIJING TO HONOR TREATY ON HONG KONG

Value factor is being sold as momo goes fomo...

Source: Bloomberg

Treasury yields are also diving, below yesterday's lows...

Source: Bloomberg

And Bitcoin is being dumped to near one-month lows...

Source: Bloomberg

As the S&P 500 loses 3k again...

And gold spikes back above $1530...