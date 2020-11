Well that all de-escalated quickly.

After the exuberance yesterday, the afternoon weakness is continuing today with the S&P now underwater from the Pfizer headlines and Nasdaq down over 6%...

The tech wreck is being accelerated by the record-breaking collapse in momentum...

And for now, the recent surge in yields is stalling at recent highs...

...ignoring the momo/value pair's collapse...

The dollar couldn't care less and is flatlining for now..

...we 're gonna need another vaccine!