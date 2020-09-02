S&P Reaches Critical Resistance, Valuation At Record High As Liquidity Crashes

The S&P 500's P/E multiple just broke above the all-time highs from the dotcom bubble...

As the S&P 500 reaches a critical resistance level...

And the record surge higher in stocks is occurring as liquidity crashes to record lows...

Nasdaq from +1.3% to -1% to +1.0% - Composite broke above 12,000 today. The Dow and S&P massively outperformed today with a massive panic-bid all afternoon...

"Party On Dudes!"

AAPL was down $170BN today, more than an 'Exxon'...

TSLA tanked for the second day in a row...

After the carmaker became more valuable than 18 other automakers in the U.S., western Europe and Japan combined...

Bonds were mixed today with the long-end bid and shorter-end (out to 5Y) flat, but this has erased the entire post-Powell "inflation is coming, inflation is coming" speech spike in yields...

So much for the end of the bond bull market...

The dollar rallied today, extending yesterday afternoon's surge...

The Ruble tumbled after German claims that "worst military grade nerve agent ever" was used to poison Navalny...

Bitcoin was rejected at $12k again...

And Ethereum could not quite make it to $500...

Oil plunged today rejected at $43 once again (on Russia production and Nalvany headlines)...

Dollar's gains took the shine off gold today...

Silver futures too, having tagged $29...

Finally, uncertainty around the forthcoming election has never been so extremely priced into vol markets. With betting markets now seeing Trump back in the lead over Biden...

The volatility curve is pricing is massive relative and sudden risk around the election period...

As Bloomberg macro strategist Cameron Crise notes, “in the history of the VIX futures contracts, we’ve never had an event risk command this sort of premium into forward-dated vol at a specific tenor.”

“That obviously suggests that markets anticipate some pretty incredible fireworks.”

The spread between October and November VIX futures is also wide at about -1.7 instead of about 0.2, which history suggests it should be based on the level of the spot VIX, according to Crise. Of course, none of this vol disturbance has held back stocks.

Today's all-time-high in the S&P 500 was accompanied by the highest level ever for VIX at an all-time high stock print...

But we give the last words to Liberty Blitzkrieg's Mike Krieger:

"Today is one of the most bizarre days in the stock market I can remember and that’s saying a lot..."

We'd say that about sums things up in general everyday!