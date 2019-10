A weak Manufacturing PMI and the narrative is shattered...

All the major US equity indices are at (or below) critical technical support levels:

Nasdaq (upper left) - broken below 50- and 100-DMA

Russell 2000 (lower left) - broken below 50-, 100- and 200-DMA

Dow (upper right) - testing down towards 50-DMA

S&P (lower right) - testing 50-DMA for the 3rd time in a week...

Will 3rd time be the charm for the bears?