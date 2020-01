And just like that, it never happened!

The S&P 500 just broke to a new record high...

VIX has crashed back to a 12 handle (VIX futures a 13 handle after nearing 18 overnight)...

Dow futures are up over 600 points from overnight lows...

And WTI Crude is back below Soleimani levels...

As gold gives back its sanctuary flow gains...

The invincible market strikes again.