Trump Celebrates "Market Up Big" As S&P Surges Back Above 3,000; Shrugs Off Vaccine Disappointment

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 05/26/2020 - 09:35

For the first time since early March, the S&P 500 is back above 3,000 as headlines about pharma firm mergers, anti-viral hype, and phase 1 vaccine trial starts trump the utter disappointment of remdesivir (the previous holy grail reason to buy stocks).

President Trump is excited to say the least...

The S&P valuation is now back near record highs...

As earnings expectations continue to collapse...

Don't be a bagholder.