SpaceX's Starship Prototype Rocket Crashes On Landing Attempt 

On Tuesday afternoon, a test flight of SpaceX's next-generation Starship spacecraft launched successfully, but while landing, crashed and erupted in a giant fireball.

The six-minute flight propelled Starship prototype Serial Number 9 to 32,800 feet altitude or a little more than six miles into the atmosphere. The flight was similar to the one SpaceX conducted in December when it launched prototype Serial Number 8. However, this flight did not stick to the landing.

"We had, again, another great flight up ... we've just got to work on that landing a little bit," SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker said in a live stream today.

Here's the full video of the flight (scroll to the 12-minute mark for the fireworks).

Live feed of Starship SN9 flight test → https://t.co/Hs5C53qBxb https://t.co/ioM0D5J91I — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 2, 2021

SpaceX is developing Starship with the aim at launching cargo missions to the moon and possibly even Mars.