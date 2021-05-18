Spanish Politician Banned From Twitter For "Hate Speech" After Saying "A Man Cannot Get Pregnant"

A deputy to Spain's far-right Vox Party was locked out of his Twitter account last week for claiming that "a man cannot get pregnant".

Francisco José Contreras was banned from his account for 12 hours, according to Fox News, for making the argument and backing it up by stating men have "no uterus or eggs."

He was making the comments in response to an article about a transgender male who announced that they had "given birth" to a baby girl and were now a father.

Contreras said on Facebook that he was told by Twitter he had violated its policies on hate speech for his remarks. He also posted a diagram to illustrate his point.

He wrote on Facebook: "The hateful tweet (which I was forced to delete) was one that said: ′A man cannot get pregnant. A man has no womb or eggs'. You can see this is already fascist biology. Next time I'll try 2 + 2 = 4."

Twitter said that he violated the company's policy "against material that threatens, harasses, or fosters violence against other people on the basis of their race, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religion, age, disability or disease."

The network warned: "Keep in mind that repeated defaults may lead to permanent suspension of your account. Go to Twitter now to fix the problem with your account."

Supporters of Contreras have started using the #AManCannotBePregnant hashtag to show support for him. Contreras concluded: "We will not yield to Twitter imposing a twisted (and anthropologically wrong) worldview. We will continue to speak the truth about human nature. Biological truth should not be regarded as ‘hate speech’. It’s biology, not bigotry."