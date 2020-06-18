Spotify Shares Soar As Kim Kardashian Signs On To Host Podcast On Criminal Justice Reform

After clinching a $100 million exclusive distribution deal for the Joe Rogan podcast, Spotify has just announced its next major exclusive podcast-licensing deal: The music streaming platform is bringing on Kim Kardashian to do a podcast focused on criminal justice reform.

A spokesman for Spotify confirmed the deal, which includes Kardashian and television producer Lori Rothschild Ansaldi, to Variety.

The podcast is being co-hosted and co-produced by Kardashian and Rothschild Ansaldi with Spotify's Parcast studio also producing.

Spotify has also signed deals with former ESPN star Bill Simmons and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

Kardashian notoriously helped Alice Johnson get released from prison in June 2018 after an Oval Office meeting with President Trump that was memorably lampooned by the New York Post.

Johnson had served 22 years for a low-level drug offense, and was granted clemency by President Trump. She also reportedly helped craft Trump's prison reform package.

The 39-year-old Kardashian is also studying to become a lawyer, has worked with nonprofit the Innocence Project which fights to exonerate those who are wrongly convicted and has helped release a documentary about the subject that appeared on the Oxygen network.

The news that Kardashian was coming on board sent Spotify shares on a tear Thursday, they were up 12% on the day at the peak.