Staggering Moves: Nasdaq, Calls Option Volumes Highest Ever

How insane was today's market action? It may well have been one of the most insane days in history, and here just two indicators to demonstrate it: the volume on the Nasdaq was off the (older) charts, hitting 11BN shares (and that's with Nasdaq stock prices at all time highs), more than double the 4.3BN average, and almost 50% higher than the previous record day hit earlier this month.

And in case that wasn't enough, here is the chart of total call options traded: at 38 million, it was the busiest day ever for call trading (puts were a paltry 50% of this).