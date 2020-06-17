Status Update

Here's what's going on.

We can do what the Federalist did, and pull the entire comment section to stay alive, or we can implement a google filter to comments which avoids triggering a limited number of keywords that started this whole fiasco (one can figure out the context there) and get reinstated. At the same time, there are legislative developments in the pipeline which we reported on earlier, which may or may not come to pass. We are not holding our breath.

We are going with option 2 because we would like to preserve the comments, and the website. We are doing everything we can to maintain an open forum. That said, now that we know which way the winds are blowing, we are urgently working on a premium version of the site which will be independent of outside forces, and ad free. Incidentally many of the comments that got us here, were the result of targeted provocation by people who don't have this site's best interest at heart.

One other thing: we have also been deplatformed by PayPal, which is why the donation section is different now.

In summary, there is a full blown assault against this website and even if we go premium it is unclear what will happen if all funding lines are cut off. We'll cross that bridge if and when we get there.

Bottom line: we are just asking for some patience.