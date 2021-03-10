Stimmy Vote Sinks Dollar, Bids Bitcoin & Big-Caps To Record Highs

"The Great Experiment begins" as the $1.9 trillion bucket of lard was passed entirely along partisan lines...

Today's gains were also based on the 'calm' CPI print (which we noted here was - as BLS admitted - fabricated).

The dollar dumped...

And alternative currencies rallied with Bitcoin back at record highs...

Gold gained...

And Big-Caps (The Dow) surged to a record high...

Dow and small caps outperformed as big-tech was battered after the US cash open (after ridiculously melting up on the CPI print)...

The last few days have been quite a chaotic time in the Dow/Nasdaq relationship...

Tech valuations are starting to "normalize" relative to the excessive itself market...

The market opened with yet another short-squeeze but the middayish-ET collapse in WSB trades unwound that craziness...

GME soared to become Russell 2000's biggest company before crashing back to earth and worse and then screaming back to unchish...

That - ladies and gentlemen (and others) - is the 'market'.

⚠️BREAKING:



*HOUSE PASSES $1.9 TRILLION STIMULUS BILL, PRESIDENT BIDEN SET TO SIGN IT BY END OF WEEK pic.twitter.com/Mwf5JQ44Kv — Investing.com (@Investingcom) March 10, 2021

And it wasn't just GME that went insane - the entire WSB 'Heavily-Shorted' Basket surged almost 20%, then crashed 30% before stabilizing...

Credit markets caught back down (rallied) to equity risk markets...

Bonds were aggressively bid today during the US session

USTs are the most attractive for overseas buyers in six years...

5Y Breakevens topped 2.50% - the highest since July 2008

Real yields slipped today, supporting gold...

Choppy day for oil today amid inventories, stimmies, and Russian production headlines...

Finally, there is one little problem with all this exuberant money-printing/spending inflationary malarkey - as Treasury yields push higher, mortgage rates rise (to six month highs) stifling the housing market as mortgage apps (refis) crash...

And don't expect that to improve anytime soon given the massive surge in interest rate risk....

