Stock Surge Stalls As Italy Admits 2nd Deadliest Day Of Outbreak

Dow futures have fallen back below 20,000, although still up dramatically on the day, as yesterday's hopes that Italy had turned a corner in its virus-death-count are dashed after they reported 743 deaths overnight - the second worst count since the outbreak began.

New Cases re-accelerated...

And deaths re-surge to their second worst day of the outbreak...

Stocks faded (as Italy dashed the optimism of a two-day streak of declining totals)...

And bonds were bid...

But hope remains of the stimulus bill rescuing everything.