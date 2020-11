The S&P 500 surge to a new record high at the cash open this morning amid vaccine exuberance, but there has been selling pressure since the open that has pushed Nasdaq back to unchanged...

Notably the uptick-downtick spike at the open was disappointing - below last week's highest opening panic-bid levels - and is fading fast...

FANG Stocks are tumbling...

And even Pfizer is sliding...

So, is this a dip to buy?