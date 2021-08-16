Stocks, Bond Yields, & Black Gold Tumble At US Open

Weak Chinese data and Delta concerns weighed on markets overnight, and the utter chaos in Afghanistan is not exactly confidence-inspiring and Small Caps are leading the charge lower in US equity markets as they open.

All the majors are lower this morning...

As Bond yields tumble back to one-week lows...

Source: Bloomberg

Gold is rallying on the uncertainty...

But oil is ugly...

The sudden emergence of taper talk is also not helping matters. Get back to work Mr.Powell!