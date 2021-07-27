Stocks, Bond Yields, & The Dollar Are All Diving After 'Delta'-Masking-Mandate Headlines

Just when you thought it was over... they reel you back in to wearing masks and shrug off all the science they said was settled.

The stock markets do not like the news as growth is slammed (also not helped by contagion from China tech). Nasdaq ansd Small Caps are leading the plunge. This is Nasdaq's biggest daily drop since early May...

The dollar is diving...

Gold is being tossed around like a ragdoll...

and bond yields are tumbling with 10Y back at 1.22%...

This is not the recovery we were told was coming... but then again it gives The Fed more time to keep the floodgates of malinvestment wide open... so buy the dip?