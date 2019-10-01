Stocks, Bond Yields Plunge After Dismal Manufacturing Data

A 2nd consecutive contraction in US Manufacturing, according to ISM, has sparked selling in stocks and a bid for safe-havens like bonds and gold.

ISM respondents

“General market is slowing even more than a normal fourth-quarter slowdown.” (Fabricated Metal Products) “Business has been flat for us. Year-over-year growth has slowed dramatically.” (Miscellaneous Manufacturing) “We have seen a reduction in sales orders and, therefore, a lower demand for products we order. We have also reduced our workforce by 10 percent.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)

Stocks tanked...

Bonds were bid...

Source: Bloomberg

And gold bounced...

As the dollar slid off multi-year highs...

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

Get back to work Mr.Powell!