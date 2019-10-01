Stocks, Bond Yields Plunge After Dismal Manufacturing Data

A 2nd consecutive contraction in US Manufacturing, according to ISM, has sparked selling in stocks and a bid for safe-havens like bonds and gold.
ISM respondents
“General market is slowing even more than a normal fourth-quarter slowdown.” (Fabricated Metal Products)
“Business has been flat for us. Year-over-year growth has slowed dramatically.” (Miscellaneous Manufacturing)
“We have seen a reduction in sales orders and, therefore, a lower demand for products we order. We have also reduced our workforce by 10 percent.” (Plastics & Rubber Products)
Stocks tanked...
Bonds were bid...
And gold bounced...
As the dollar slid off multi-year highs...
