Stocks & Bond Yields Plunge As Dollar Hits 3-Month Highs

This morning's moves in stocks have escalated with Small Caps now down over 3% from last Friday's close and Nasdaq erasing most of yesterday's gains...

This is occurring as bond yields continue to plunge (10Y below 1.30%)...

Source: Bloomberg

And the dollar spike pushes up to its strongest since late March...

Source: Bloomberg

Will the PPT step in like they did yesterday and buy the f**king European close dip? Or will everyone have to wait for The Fed's Minutes to reverse these reflation-bet-unwinds.