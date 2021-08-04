Stocks & Bond Yields Tumble After Dismal Jobs Data
All major US equity indices have dropped into the red after the massive miss in ADP's employment report with Small Caps the hardest hit...
Extending the short-squeeze, bond yields plunged on the print to a 1.12% handle, testing the spike lows from July 20th...
Source: Bloomberg
The dollar dropped also, but remains in a tight range...
Source: Bloomberg
Is today's weakness enough to delay the taper? (and sparks buying panic) Or is it the straw that breaks the back of the recovery narrative? (and the selling continues)