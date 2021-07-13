print-icon

Stocks, Bonds, & Bitcoin Slammed After Surging CPI; Dollar, Rate-Hike Expectations Spike

by Tyler Durden
Tuesday, Jul 13, 2021 - 08:54 AM

The dollar spiked after the much hotter than expected CPI print...

Source: Bloomberg

Stocks were slammed...

...and bond yields rose...

Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin is also getting hit...

Source: Bloomberg

And finally, gold was hit on the print (as dollar spiked) but rapidly ripped back higher, then was puked back to the lows of the day...

As rate-hike expectations jumped back to price in 1 rate-hike by the end of 2022...

Source: Bloomberg

Will The Fed ignore all of this?

