Stocks, Bonds, & Bitcoin Slammed After Surging CPI; Dollar, Rate-Hike Expectations Spike

The dollar spiked after the much hotter than expected CPI print...

Source: Bloomberg

Stocks were slammed...

...and bond yields rose...

Source: Bloomberg

Bitcoin is also getting hit...

Source: Bloomberg

And finally, gold was hit on the print (as dollar spiked) but rapidly ripped back higher, then was puked back to the lows of the day...

As rate-hike expectations jumped back to price in 1 rate-hike by the end of 2022...

Source: Bloomberg

Will The Fed ignore all of this?