Stocks, Bonds, & Bitcoin Slammed After Surging CPI; Dollar, Rate-Hike Expectations Spike
The dollar spiked after the much hotter than expected CPI print...
Source: Bloomberg
Stocks were slammed...
...and bond yields rose...
Bitcoin is also getting hit...
And finally, gold was hit on the print (as dollar spiked) but rapidly ripped back higher, then was puked back to the lows of the day...
As rate-hike expectations jumped back to price in 1 rate-hike by the end of 2022...
Will The Fed ignore all of this?