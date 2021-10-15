Stocks, Bonds, Crypto, & Copper Soar As Confidence Crashes Near Decade-Lows

This week was a tale of two halves. Stonks chopped lower into Wednesday morning, bounced off an opening dump then accelerated (despite The Fed Minutes signaled considerably more hawkish taper and rate-trajectory expectations). Nasdaq was the week's biggest gainer (thanks to Small Caps puke today) and The Dow underperformed but only modestly...

That was the S&P's best week since July.

Major reversal in Small Caps today however from the cash open, as the rest of the majors rallied divergently...

This week's panic-buying has reduced the drawdown from record highs (for the S&P) to just 1.5%...

After Monday's dump, every day this week has opened with a panicky short-squeeze to ignite momentum...

But as today's OpEx struck early, the short-squeezers ran out of ammo...

Both Defensives and Cyclicals were bid this week but the latter outperformed today to win the week...

Sectors were all higher on the week but Utes lagged and Materials led the gains. Financials were towards the lower end of the overall performance...

In bank-land, earnings have sparked a notable divergence with MS leading and JPM lagging (after a buying panic renewed in WFC today)...

VIX was clubbed like a baby seal this week, hitting a 15 handle briefly today...Tough to see much downside for vol from here (especially given the typical post-opex bounce)

Bonds were very mixed this week with the short-end dumped and long-end well bid (2Y +8bps, 30Y -12bps)...

2Y yields pushed up to their highest since March 2020 and 5Y at its highest since Feb 2020...

The yield curve flattened dramatically this week (the biggest curve flattening week since June) with the 5s30s spread at its lowest since May 2020 as traders signaled expectations for a Fed policy error...

The very-short-end of the curve repriced dramatically this week - in a hawkish manner - with a full rate-hike now priced in for September 2022 (with expectations that The Fed's taper will start in Dec and end in July 2022)...

And on a side note, the 'kink' is back and building in the T-Bill curve as the odds of a clean debt-ceiling extension in December slide...

The dollar fell for the 3rd straight day today and suffered the broke a 5-week winning streak. The dollar has traded in a tight range for the last 3 weeks though...

Crypto soared higher, rising for 3rd straight week, led by Bitcoin...

With Bitcoin back above $60k for the first time since April (and in fact reached almost $62k today)...

Commodities all made gains this week (CRB all comms hit an all-time record high) but copper was the dramatic outperformed while gold lagged...

WTI rallied for an 8th straight week, its longest winning streak since May 2015, topping $82 for the first time since Oct 2014...

Copper soared this week (its best week since Nov 2016 and 2nd best week since Oct 2011), back near the May highs, as global inventories plunge...

Gold tagged $1800 but was unable to hold it...

Finally, you have to laugh really that stocks are surging back towards record highs on a day when consumer sentiment printed at its 2nd lowest level in a decade...

"Probably nothing..."

Still this chart makes us wonder if a redux is in the cards?

