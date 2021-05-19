Stocks & Bonds Drop, Dollar Pops As Fed Hints At Taper

The Fed appears to have started thinking about thinking about the taper...

"A number of participants suggested that if the economy continued to make rapid progress toward the Committee’s goals, it might be appropriate at some point in upcoming meetings to begin discussing a plan for adjusting the pace of asset purchases."

And stocks don't like...

Nor do bonds...

And the dollar is spiking...

Of course, it wouldn't be a Fed day without a Gold bashing...

Also we note that The Fed finally discovers that the economy is the market:

"A couple of participants remarked that, should investor risk appetite fall, an associated drop in asset prices coupled with high business and financial leverage could have adverse implications for the real economy.”